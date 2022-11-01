An event in Burntwood has seen residents help raise awareness of the impacts of living with dementia.

Memory Walk participants braved the wet weather over the weekend to travel from Sankey’s Corner to Swan Island.

It had initially been due to take place in September, but was postponed due to the period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Leader of Burntwood Town Council and organiser of the walk, Cllr Sue Woodward, said:

“Having gained accreditation as a Dementia Friendly Community here in Burntwood earlier this year, we are determined to continue raising awareness of the impacts on people living with dementia, their carers and their families. “This event brought together an amazing number of people, both walkers and those supporting us behind the scenes, and shows what a caring community we are part of. “I thank each and every one of them.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The council’s chief officer, Steve Lightfoot, said:

“This was a great example of how people in the town pull together to make things happen and prove what a great place Burntwood is. “I am immensely proud of what is happening here and will do all I can towards a Better Burntwood. “Participants many have got a bit soggy from the rain, but it didn’t dampen their enthusiasm one bit.” Steve Lightfoot, Burntwood Town Council