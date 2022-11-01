Political groups have urged people to turn out at a protest in Lichfield.

Campaigners calling for a General Election will be at Speakers’ Corner from 10am on Saturday (5th November).

It is the latest gathering on political issues in the city following an Enough is Enough protest earlier this month.

Lib Dem councillor Paul Ray said:

“There was a great public meeting on 1st October – now we must keep up the momentum to get rid of this rotten Government.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

A spokesperson for the local branch of the Green Party said they hoped to see placards from local members at the event too.

Cllr Paul Taylor, Labour representative for Summerfield and All Saints on Burntwood Town Council, said he would also be at the gathering in Lichfield.

“I shall be attending the protest in Lichfield calling for a General Election. “This Conservative Government has done enough damage to the country as it tries to deal with its own internal divisions.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Burntwood Town Council