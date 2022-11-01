Plans for two new homes to be built on land in Alrewas have been approved by councillors.

The development will see the two-bedroom bungalows built on land at 17a Main Street.

It was considered by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee this week after concerns were raised about so-called infill development.

But planning agent Rob Duncan told the meeting that such schemes should be acceptable.

“Concerns were raised by the parish council that infilling would set a precedent. However, adopted policies of both the Local Plan and Alrewas Neighbourhood Plan specifically support infilling on sites within the development boundary of this village. “Infill development is a notable characteristic of this part of the village with numerous examples of backland development. “The proposed bungalows respond positively to the key characteristics of the area, encompassing a contemporary interpretation of a bungalow, but maintaining features such as gabled roof and a mixture of brickwork and rendered elevation – all of which are in keeping with the local area.” Rob Duncan

Councillors approved the decision in line with the recommendation of the local authority’s own planning officers.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell told the meeting that the development was one he welcomed.

“Looking at the plan, there doesn’t seem to be a problem with space. One advantage is that they are two bedroom houses and we have a need for such houses.” Cllr Jeyan Anketell, Lichfield District Council