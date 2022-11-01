Potential buyers of new homes in a former Lichfield health club are being invited to register their interest.

The Sidings development will see Lorne House on Rotten Row converted into six residential properties with a further eight new builds also being constructed on the site.

The first of the new homes are due to be released for sale early next year.

Elan Homes’ regional sales director Tracey Ball said:

“There’s been a sense of excitement since we announced that we’d be redeveloping the former Lichfield Health and Fitness Club site to provide new homes. “With the rising cost of living, people are looking to make savings and recognise that moving to a new build home can help reduce their energy bills thanks to improved efficiency compared with older properties. This, combined with the location of our new build homes in Lichfield, has encouraged people to make early enquiries about the properties. “We’d encourage anyone looking to move to a new home in this part of Staffordshire in 2023 to register their interest now so that we can keep them informed about our progress.” Tracey Ball, Elan Homes

For more information and to register interest in the scheme visit the Elan Homes website.