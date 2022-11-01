The weather has been blamed for delays in reopening a tip in Burntwood after it was temporarily closed earlier this year.

Staffordshire County Council has been carrying out maintenance work at the Household Waste Recycling Centre.

The facility was temporarily closed for the six-week upgrade and refurbishment on 17th September and was supposed to have reopened by the end of October.

But Staffordshire County Council, which operates the facility, has now posted on their website that it will reopen in mid-November.

“Burntwood Household Waste Recycling Centre will be temporarily closed from 16th September 2022 at 6pm until late mid-November 2022 for upgrade and refurbishment.” Staffordshire County Council website

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of Lichfield District Council’s Labour opposition group, said he wanted a “reassurance that the recycling centre will indeed reopen this month”.

The county council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, Cllr Simon Tagg, said the facility would be open again soon – but explained that weather had delayed the refurbishment project.

“The improvement work underway at Burntwood recycling centre is part of a £60,000 investment at the site. “It includes resurfacing of the main surface area and other maintenance and site improvements. “The laying of the concrete surface does need to be carried out in dry weather and needs time to set and the recent heavy rain has delayed the process slightly. “We hope to reopen the centre in mid-November and would like to thank people for their continuing cooperation.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Residents are being asked to use alternative tips at Lichfield and Cannock while the Burntwood site is closed.