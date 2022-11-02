Police have released a CCTV image of a person they want to speak to after a railway worker was punched in Lichfield.

The incident at 2pm on 4th September also saw the staff member pushed down a flight of concrete stairs at Lichfield City station.

The victim suffered a black eye and bruising.

British Transport Police say they believe the individual captured on camera may have information to help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 2200090304.