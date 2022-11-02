Relaxed jazz vibes will return to a Lichfield city centre venue.

Local musician Nick Dewhurst will be joined by double bassist Tom Moore and pianist Tim Amann for the concert at The Hub at St Mary’s on 6th November.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Our first Sunday jazz session back in September was very well received and we’re delighted that Nick is back with some more excellent musicians for an early evening session of soft brass sounds.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.