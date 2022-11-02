Councillors have approved plans to allow the annexe of a listed building to continue to be used as a holiday rental property.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee was told that the building at the rear of the listed building 74 Park Road was already being used as an AirBnB.

The original annexe had been approved on appeal but only for residential use.

Applicant Alan Spooner told the committee:

“We were unaware that we needed permission as it is an annexe to our house. When we became aware, I spoke to the council straight away to find out what we’d need to do. “We did erect a fence between the annexe and the house to keep our two dogs away from any visitors. Realising this was against the original planning conditions it has now been removed and replaced with a laurel hedge. “Since using the annexe, we’ve not had any notifications from neighbours or official departments regarding noise or disturbance issues. Visitors don’t park on the road as we have more than enough parking. “We are not applying to increase the size, only the change of use. We already have planning for the annexe and are not looking to change the setting or listed building.” Alan Spooner

But the planning committee’s chairman, Cllr Thomas Marshall, said he had concerns over the background to the change of use.

“I was slightly surprised to hear the applicant say he didn’t realise it couldn’t be used for holiday use – it was clearly stated in the appeal statement that it was for ancillary use only. “It also stated the garden had to remain as a single entity without partition. I’m finding it slightly strange that the appeal decision was either ignored or disobeyed. “That causes some people a bit of an issue here because this was originally turned down by this council. It was won on appeal with conditions and those have not been adhered to. “We know that planning has rules and they are there for a reason and to be adhered to. When I see people playing fast and loose that doesn’t rest easily with me.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Paul Ray said the change of use should be approved based on the details in front of members.

“We need to remember this is only an application for change of use. “We are here to make a decision on planning grounds. We’re not here to judge or punish, we are here to make a decision on planning grounds. “There might have been a previous decision before, but the property has now been used as a holiday unit since May 2021. “It seems to be acceptable to consultees and neighbours – there might be other feelings, but this is a planning committee. “It is a strategic objective of this council to promote tourism – we do want to attract visitors. This is only one premises, but it helps with our local economy. I would support the application.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

The committee eventually granted permission for the retrospective change of use by an 8-3 majority.