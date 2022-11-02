Charities tackling ‘furniture poverty’ have been asked to write a shopping list of in-demand items so a Lichfield business can help.

Refuges and other organisations assisting vulnerable people and those who need rehoming are being urged to contact Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The family firm has items including sofas, armchairs, tables and chairs, sideboards, wardrobes and beds available for free.

Richard Winterton explained:

“So many people are struggling, making do or going without altogether and this doesn’t have to be the case. “We carry out a large number of house clearances every week and inevitably encounter much unwanted furniture and other practical household appliances. “Not everything will sell at auction but that doesn’t mean it’s useless. We can access plenty of good quality items which can help those who are desperately in need. “If there are any organisations out there who think we can help them with regards to unsold furniture, please do get in touch – and if there are specific items which are regularly needed, we can store them and always have a container of items ready. “It’s that simple – just give us a shopping list.” Richard Winterton

Furniture saleroom manager Scott Walker added:

“From vintage, retro and Victoriana to mid-20th Century teak, we handle a huge amount of all different types of furniture and other household items such as pots and pans, knives and forks and even stairlifts. “When items don’t sell but could still be of use to someone, we always look to see how they can be donated to charity. “It’s not just about fighting poverty, it’s also about reusing the planet’s resources by recycling, upcycling and preventing waste.” Scott Walker

Charities and organisations requiring furniture can email Scott at scott@richardwinterton.co.uk.