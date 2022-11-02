A Lichfield retailer has confirmed a rebranding programme.

Central England Co-operative will change its name to Central Co-op and roll out new branding to reflect the move.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Central Co-op said:

“We’re continuing our journey as we set our Society up for future success.

“We’ve adopted the globally recognised marque of co-operation to show our solidarity with the wider co-operative movement as part of our society wide rebrand.

“Key to all of this is a refresh of our identity, we want to be modern, warm, relevant and inclusive so we can welcome the next generation of co-operators to our society.

“As we look to the future with our purpose in mind of creating a sustainable society for all, we continue to invest in our society and have explored a number of options. Following extensive research with members and customers we’ve taken the decision to update our identity and name.”

Debbie Robinson, Central Co-op