The M6 Toll has boosted an animal charity with a donation of more than £1,200.

The money was handed over by the operator of the road, Midland Expressway Ltd, to the PDSA to help pay for two infusion pumps.

The charity cares for the pets of people in need by providing free and low cost veterinary services.

Scott Williams, from PDSA, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive funding for two infusion pumps thanks to the M6 Toll’s Drive for Charity in the Community scheme. “This generous donation will fund essential equipment to treat the poorly pets of people in need. “PDSA is solely funded by the generosity of donors and, without their support, we could not continue to provide our vital veterinary services within local communities.” Scott Williams, PDSA

Max Estevez, from Midland Expressway Ltd, added:

“With the cost of living continually rising we were keen to support this project and charity that support people with the costs of unforeseen pet care. “Animal welfare is very important to us, and we are delighted to be supporting the PDSA with funding towards essential equipment. ” Max Estevez, Midland Expressway Ltd