A pub company says it is with “great sadness” they have had to close The Fradley Arms.

Greene King confirmed it had shut the Rykneld Street pub.

A spokesperson for the company told Lichfield Live:

“It is with great sadness that we have closed The Fradley Arms in Lichfield. “Our number one aim when closing the pub has been to protect jobs where possible and we are pleased we have been able to transfer team members into new roles in the local area. “We would like to thank the Lichfield community for their continued support for the pub and our team.” Greene King spokesperson