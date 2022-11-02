Detectives have released images of people they want to speak to after an incident in Lichfield city centre left five people injured.

The incident happened at 3am on 20th August on Bore Street.

Police say a large group of men were involved in violent disorder which then continued to Bakers Lane and surrounding streets.

Among those injured were:

A man with a concussion, a broken nose, swelling and facial injuries

A man with a fractured thumb, facial cuts and a broken jaw

A man with facial swelling and a black eye

A man with a broken nose, fractured hand, facial swelling and bruising

A woman with a black eye

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Detectives have examined a wide range of CCTV from the area and have released the following images in connection with the incident.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone who may recognise the men pictured or who may have information to aid the investigation can call police on 101, quoting incident 112 of 20 August 2022. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.