All the fun of the fair will be coming to a bonfire and fireworks event in Lichfield.

The event will be held at Lichfield Rugby Club’s Cooke Fields base on Friday (4th November).

Gates open at 6pm with two firework displays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

There will also be fair rides on offer along with food and drink.

Admission is £7 adults and £5 for those aged between five and 17. Under fives go free.

For more details visit the Lichfield Rugby Club website.