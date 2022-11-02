A Whittington charity has signed up to a new gift card scheme.

St Giles Hospice shops across the region will now accept the Charity Shop Gift Card.

Set up by the Charity Retail Association, the initiative sees shoppers able to utilise the cards in a range of outlets across the country.

Emma Yates, head of retail at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re delighted to be joining the Charity Shop Gift Card scheme – we’ve joined just in time for Christmas, offering our shoppers a sustainable option when buying presents and the chance to donate money to good causes. “The gift card is such an exciting way to introduce more people to our 21 charity shops across the region and show them the great range of clothes, furniture and other hidden gems that we sell.” Emma Yates, St Giles Hospice

Lee Fellows, managing director of The Charity Shop Gift Card, said:

“We’re thrilled to have St Giles Hospice join the scheme. There are now over 100 charity shops across the Midlands that accept the gift card providing a huge choice for people looking to shop sustainably while helping a great cause.” Lee Fellows, The Charity Shop Gift Card

For more details visit thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk.