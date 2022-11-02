The guitar sounds of Ezio will be in Lichfield this weekend.
The Hub at St Mary’s plays host to the duo – singer songwriter Ezio Lunedei and guitarist Mark Fowell – on Saturday (5th November).
A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:
“Ezio have toured and performed around the globe, gaining a reputation for dynamic and exciting performances delivered with energy, humour and emotional beauty.
“Because of this they have sustained a large and loyal international long term following that was built mainly through word of mouth.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
Tickets are available online.