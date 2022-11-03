Firefighters are urging people celebrating Bonfire Night to play their part in staying safe.

Both events often lead to an increased demand on emergency services.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said families should attend organised displays wherever possible.

Ian Read, head of prevent and protect at the service, said:

“We want the public to enjoy themselves as much as possible over Bonfire Night, but we also need to stress how important it is to be aware of the risks involved.

“We strongly recommend that you attend professionally organised displays, which are much safer with few significant injuries occurring, as well as first aid actively on hand.

“If you do decide to celebrate with fireworks at home, please plan this carefully and take extra care.”

Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service