Firefighters are urging people celebrating Bonfire Night to play their part in staying safe.
Both events often lead to an increased demand on emergency services.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said families should attend organised displays wherever possible.
Ian Read, head of prevent and protect at the service, said:
“We want the public to enjoy themselves as much as possible over Bonfire Night, but we also need to stress how important it is to be aware of the risks involved.
“We strongly recommend that you attend professionally organised displays, which are much safer with few significant injuries occurring, as well as first aid actively on hand.
“If you do decide to celebrate with fireworks at home, please plan this carefully and take extra care.”Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said residents should also consider the impact of their actions on others.
“We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time during Bonfire Night celebrations.
“We’d like to remind people that not everyone in their community takes part and to respect their wishes. It can be an uncertain time for some, particularly more vulnerable people and pet owners.
“Our advice is to attend organised firework displays wherever possible, and if people do have home displays follow safety advice and only buy fireworks from licensed traders.
“The county council’s trading standards team has been working with traders in the lead-up to Bonfire Night offering advice and guidance on safe sales, and shops should display a sticker of authentication if they’re selling fireworks.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council