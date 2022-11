Bonfire night will be celebrated in Hammerwich this weekend.

The event at Hammerwich Cricket Club will feature a children’s fireworks display at 7pm followed by a main display at 7.30pm.

There will also be live entertainment and a bouncy castle on offer.

Gates open at 5pm for a 6.30pm lighting of the bonfire. Entry is £7 adults, £5 for children under 16 and £3 for those aged under three.

For more details visit the Hammerwich Cricket Club website.