A music performance set against the backdrop of an historic pumping station in Lichfield will be premiered online this weekend.

Rosie Tee’s showcase from the Sandfields Pumping Station will be screened on YouTube at 6pm on Sunday (6th November).

The Birmingham composer and performer was the first artist to play the building back in April.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Amongst the towering ceilings and old machinery of the 1800s waterworks, Rosie produces an intoxicating live show that amplifies the dexterity of her quartet line-up. “Through the enveloping natural reverb of Sandfields Pumping Station, The Waterworks Session is a spellbinding example of old and new converging to create something joyous.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The set will be available to view below: