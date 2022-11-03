The issue of whether patients should be assigned a specific GP has been raised by Lichfield’s MP in a House of Commons debate.

Michael Fabricant questioned Health Secretary Steve Barclay on the topic.

The Conservative MP asked about the impact on “continuity of care” and the long-term relationship between a patient and their GP.

The Health Secretary replied.

“The recent Health and Social Care Select Committee report rightly highlights the importance of continuity of care, recognising that there is sometimes a trade-off between speed of access and continuity of care.” Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Mr Fabricant responded:

“Academic studies in both the United States and also in Australia show that if there is a close relationship between a patient and one specific General Practitioner, the outcomes are better both in terms of morbidity and visits to A&E. “What can the Government do to encourage that practice, and what is the Government’s view regarding that practice?” Michael Fabricant

Mr Barclay said:

“It is the case that if one looks at the GP Patient Survey, around two in five have a GP that they would like to have continuity of care with, and over a third of those say that they see them ‘a lot of the time’ or ‘always’. “I think it’s more pertinent with complex cases where that continuity of care adds most value, as opposed to patients who want speed of access on an isolated incident.” Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Speaking after the House of Commons debate Mr Fabricant said there was not a one size fits all solution.

“I do know that younger patients often just want a quick consultation for one-off issues, but older patients – or those with complex and continuing needs – would prefer just to see one, specific doctor and not be passed from pillar to post. “Mind you, I am also aware that some of my constituents in the Lichfield constituency would be happy just to see any doctor – some say it is very difficult to get an appointment.” Michael Fabricant