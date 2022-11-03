Lichfield City progressed in the Staffordshire Senior Cup after a penalty shootout win over Wolverhampton Sporting.

Two goals from Jack Edwards in the second half sent the game to spot kicks as it finished 2-2 in 90 minutes.

City keeper James Beeson was then the hero with two saves as his side won 6-5 in the shootout.

The hosts started brightly with Sam Fitzgerald and Cameron Dunn both testing the keeper, while Max Dixon also rattled the woodwork.

But they were hit with a sucker punch when Nathan Walker headed home with Sporting’s first chance of the game just after the half hour mark.

Fitzgerald went close to levelling before the break but his effort was turned onto the post by visiting keeper Ben Wood.

Sporting got the perfect start to the second period as they made it 2-0 in the opening minutes of the half.

Ivor Green rang the changes as Lichfield looked to find a way back into the game – and it worked as subs Luke Childs and Edwards combined for the latter to fire home on 72 minutes.

Edwards repeated his goalscoring trick ten minutes from the end to level things up at 2-2.

The shootout saw Sporting once more gain an advantage in the tie after City’s second spot kick from Childs was saved, but the visitors then ballooned their fourth over the bar to level it up.

The crucial moment came when Kyle Baxter made the penalty kick scoreline 6-5 and Beeson then went to his left to turn away the final Sporting effort to seal the win.