Passengers travelling by train in Lichfield are being reminded to plan ahead due to forthcoming train strikes.

Unions will walk out tomorrow (4th November), Saturday and Monday.

It will mean West Midlands Railway services on the Cross City Line will impacted along with London Northwestern Railway West Coast Main Line trains.

Rail bosses say “very limited” timetables will be in operation – with some routes having no trains at all.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said:

“It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys will again be impacted by industrial action over the next week. “I would like to remind passengers that 4th November is the first day of industrial action affecting West Midlands Railway this month. “A very limited timetable will be in operation on strike days and we are urging passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary. “The action coincides with the opening of the popular Christmas market in Birmingham and I am urging anyone attending to plan their travel carefully as rail services will be extremely limited.” Jonny Wiseman

For details of services running visit www.wmr.uk/industrialaction and www.lnr.uk/industrialaction.