A new system could be introduced to help stop traders pretending to be private residents when using tips in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council says the new permit scheme would help reduce queues and speed up visits to household waste recycling centres.

They also hope it will halt traders trying to pass off commercial waste as residential rubbish in order to avoid paying fees.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for rnvironment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Unlike many neighbouring local authorities, Staffordshire does accept trade waste to help the work of local businesses – but as it’s not a statutory service traders have to make a payment. “Many traders use the service without fuss, but, for example, it can be difficult to tell the difference between a householder who has borrowed a van from work for a one-off task and small businesses using a van full time. “This proposal means we will be able to identify traders and ensure they are charged accordingly, so Staffordshire residents are not subsidising businesses which don’t want to pay their way.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

A consultation will be launched in December on the new proposals.

“We want to hear what people think about the new plans, so we can make sure we are introducing a solution that works for our users. “When the consultation launches in December, we encourage you to share your thoughts.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The proposals will also be discussed at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s prosperous overview and scrutiny committee on 10th November.