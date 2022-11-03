A special collection truck helping to ensure children don’t go without a gift this Christmas will visit Lichfield.

The Central Co-op Christmas Toy Appeal asks shoppers to donate a present for youngsters to be distributed by a range of charities and organisations over the Christmas period.

As part of the drive for donations, the festive Christmas truck will be at the Boley Park Central Co-op store tomorrow (4th November).

The Christmas Toy Appeal runs until 2nd December with items able to be left at collection points in Central Co-op stores.

Donations must be new, unwrapped and can include puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls or figures and art materials.