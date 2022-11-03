A taxi booking scheme is launching in Lichfield, bosses have confirmed.

Local Cab sees people able to book cars from taxi companies via the Uber app.

The service has been launched today (3rd November).

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said the new agreement with Brownhills Cars would allow them expand across the region.

“Walsall, Lichfield and Cannock are among a growing number of towns and cities in England where riders can access both UberX and Local Cab in the same app.

“This will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers in these areas more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit.

“We’re looking forward to extending Local Cab in more UK towns and cities soon.”

Andrew Brem, Uber UK