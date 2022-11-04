Another location in Lichfield has confirmed it will be joining a scheme offering a warm space for residents struggling this winter.

Every Monday from 14th November, College Hall on The Close will be open from 1.30pm to 6pm with free hot drinks and biscuits on offer.

There will be quizzes, jigsaws and toys for children with people invited to come along and warm up while meeting others.

David Primrose, one of the canons at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“Come and spend time with us every Monday afternoon in the warmth of College Hall. “Enjoy free cups of tea and a chat and make new friends as the cathedral joins the Places of Welcome network”

It follows the confirmation that the Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield Community Fire Station, The Bittersuite pub and Lichfield District Council would also be opening their doors to those struggling to afford to heat their homes this winter.

Full details of participating warm spaces are available on the council’s website.