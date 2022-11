Police are appealing for witnesses after a man had his jaw broken during an assault in Lichfield last month.

The incident happened when he was walking in an alleyway between Gaiafields Road and Dimbles Hill at around 2pm on 8th October.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 388 of 15th October, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.