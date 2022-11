Chasetown welcome Shepshed Dynamo as they return to league action this weekend.

The Scholars saw their midweek trip to Yaxley called off due to floodlight issues.

But they will be looking to forget their FA Trophy defeat against Marske United when they take on Dynamo in the league tomorrow (5th November).

A win would see 16th placed Chasetown move within a point of Shepshed who currently lie 14th, but have played three games more than their hosts.

Kick off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.