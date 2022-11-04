A Lichfield artist has revealed how her creativity has helped her start a business and overcome anxiety.

Jenni Stone launched her venture in 2021 after being inspired by a love of nature.

The launch of her company, Jenni Stone Designs, has now seen the production of items such as hand-crafted cushions, mugs and cards.

She said her work had been a huge support as she utilised art to help her deal with anxiety.

“I’ve always been creative, and my mum was always keen to get all of us kids outdoors, exploring nature. “When I was younger, we lived in Holland where school is focused on a kinaesthetic way of learning in the early years, so a lot of touching and making as opposed to a more British, academic way of learning. “As a creative child this was a real joy for me and having had anxiety since I was very young, I would often find myself lost in creating pencil drawings so this way of expressing myself as always been very therapeutic for me.” Jenni Stone

While Jenni has always been involved in the art world having worked at a gallery early in her career and at a local college working with adults with learning disabilities in more recent years, it was only in 2021 that she decided to turn her passion into a business.

“In the midst of lockdown I decided to take a branding course as I wanted to gain some clarity around what I wanted to do and for whom. “The course not only helped me focus but also helped me design a logo, create a brand, find a tone of voice, and establish who my target audience was. “Once I had all that in place, I decided to take the plunge and step away from creating for fun and try it as a business. It’s been an interesting process and I’m glad I did it. “I’m always working on ideas and find inspiration everywhere I go whether it be the changes that happen within nature each season or the shapes seen in the architecture around us.” Jenni Stone

Jenni’s products are available to purchases at locations including The Hub at St Mary’s and online.