Ukrainian refugees in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given support to learn English.

Education technology firm FlashAcademy has partnered with Staffordshire County Council as part of the Homes for Ukraine initiative.

It will see refugees given access to learning tools designed to speed up language learning.

Viktoria Atamas, who arrived from Ukraine in the UK in May, has joined FlashAcademy to ensure fellow refugees have no problems using the platform.

“English skills can be a big barrier for Ukrainians in the UK – whether that’s simple things like going to the supermarket or booking a doctor’s appointment, or more complex things like finding a job and going to school. “The Homes For Ukraine project with Staffordshire Council is a good opportunity for all Ukrainians to learn English, improve their English language and build confidence to find a job or make friends at school.” Viktoria Atamas

Veejay Lingiah, CEO and co-founder of FlashAcademy, said:

“We’re extremely proud to be able to support Ukrainian refugees alongside Staffordshire County Council. “While our app was originally designed to ensure that no pupil is held back by a language barrier in schools and colleges, we have found more and more uses to support refugees due to international events. “Right now, that is supporting Ukrainians, but in the past that has been Afghans and Syrians when they arrived in the UK. “It’s impossible to understand what these people are going through right now, but it is great to see Staffordshire County Council proactively helping newly arrived refugees to learn English and integrate into the community.” Veejay Lingiah