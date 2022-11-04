People who have donated to a lifesaving charity are being asked to make sure they signed up to give Gift Aid.

By doing so, 25% is automatically added to the donation without it costing the person giving the money to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

With Gift Aid able to be claimed retrospectively over the past four years, the organisation is asking volunteers to ensure the maximum support is being given.

People can fill in a declaration form at midlandsairambulance.com/giftaid.

In 2021, Gift Aid raised more than £82,750 for the emergency service – enough to fund an additional 56 lifesaving missions.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Signing up to Gift Aid is one of the easiest ways fundraisers and donors can add value to their support as it doesn’t cost them anything, yet it makes such a significant difference to our service. “We expect donations to our charity may decline in the coming months as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. “That is why we are appealing for eligible UK taxpayers to declare Gift Aid on any donations that they have made in the past four years so that we can claim an additional 25% from the Government at no extra cost to the supporter.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity