A scheme helping households in Lichfield and Burntwood struggling to pay their energy bills is being made available to more people.

The Government announced measures to help deal with soaring costs earlier this year, including a £150 council tax energy rebate.

Although the scheme is now closed, a discretionary scheme is available for households in need that were not eligible.

Lichfield District Council is now inviting people to make applications if they live in houses of multiple occupation or homes were the landlord pays the council tax but the occupier pays the energy bills.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“The discretionary energy rebate is available now to help households with the increased cost of energy. “While it is not possible for us to support every household due to the finite amount of funding available, we want to help as many people as we possibly can. “We are therefore inviting eligible residents to apply immediately.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

For successful applications, the £150 payment will be divided by the number of available bedrooms and no payment will be made for any that are unoccupied.

For more details about the scheme and how to apply, visit the Lichfield District Council website.