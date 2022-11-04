The suspension of strike action will not mean a full timetable is in operation over the weekend from stations in Lichfield, rail bosses have confirmed.

The RMT union has confirmed it will halt a proposed walkout tomorrow (5th November) to allow it to “enter into a period of intensive negotiations” in a bid to end the industrial action.

But West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern say the notification has come too late to return to a full timetable over the weekend.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said:

“While it is welcome that this strike action has been suspended, it has come too late to reinstate the full timetable for tomorrow and passengers should still only travel if essential. “Any changes to the planned level of service on Monday and Wednesday will be added to our website as soon as they are available.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

The operators of services on the Cross City Line and West Coast Main Line said that train movements and staffing rosters could not be revised in the timeframe before the weekend strike.

Full details of the West Midlands Railway timetable are available at www.wmr.uk/industrialaction. London Northwestern Railway service information can be found at www.lnr.uk/industrialaction.