A service has seen volunteers thanked for their efforts to offer independent support for people detained in police custody.

Three custody visitors received ten years’ service awards, while three appropriate adults also received accolades for their work.

Deputy Commissioner for police, fire and rescue and crime, Helen Fisher, who presented the awards, said:

“The work that these volunteers do is absolutely invaluable. “I want to say a big thank-you, on behalf of myself and the commissioner, to everyone for their commitment and dedication in looking out for the welfare of people in police custody.” Helen Fisher

Independent Custody visitor Lisa Tunney was one of those honoured. She said:

“Our role is a two-way safety net – when we carry out our visits, we log everything so we’re not just there to ensure the welfare of the detainees, we also ensure the safety of the police officers in terms of any complaints being made or issues arising in custody. “On a more personal level, it’s good to have an insight into what actually goes on and to be able to make a difference to your community.” Lisa Tunney

Joy Garner, who volunteers as an appropriate adult, said:

“Ultimately, it’s not just about helping the detainee, it’s about the whole process – the victim doesn’t get any resolution if nothing happens at court. “If we’re there to help and assist with handling detainees, it can help the whole process run smoothly, which is good for everyone involved.” Joy Garner

People can find out more details about volunteering opportunities on the Staffordshire Commissioner’s website.