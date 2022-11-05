People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to nominate individuals who have gone the extra mile for those affected by dementia for an award.

The Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Hero Awards will celebrate the achievements of those who involve individuals affected by dementia in activities and projects that make a real difference.

There are nine award categories, with winners chosen by a panel of judges in research and innovation, local government and care.

Kumbi Mandinyenya, Staffordshire manager for the Alzheimer’s Society, said:

“With more than 14,100 people living with dementia in Staffordshire it’s vital we join forces to improve the lives of people affected by dementia, now and in the future. “Facing dementia, we are always better together.” Kumbi Mandinyenya, Alzheimer’s Society

Nominations close on 18th November. People can find out more about how to nominate at alzheimers.org.uk/dementiaheroawards.