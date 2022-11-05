Campaigners have gathered in Lichfield to call for a General Election.
The group met at Speakers’ Corner earlier today (5th November).
Residents and local councillors were among those present for the gathering, which followed a previous protest at the same venue.
Cllr Paul Ray said:
“It was a great turnout again in Lichfield.
“We’ve had enough of this rotten Government. People are desperate for a change of direction – and a Government that cares.”Cllr Paul Ray
Another mass turnout? I guess the 0.000000000001% of the Lichfield population has spoken ? Democracy at its finest !!!