A community organisation in Lichfield has launched a Christmas toy appeal.

Donations for the Helping Each Other scheme are being accepted at a range of locations including Darwin Care Home on Wissage Road, The White House on Watery Lane and The Dog Inn in Whittington.

Elaine Hutchings, from the group, said:

“Last year was a huge success and saw in excess of 2,500 toys distributed to families and services in the community. The donations came from local people who pulled together and made so many children happy. “Christmas should not be about material things but one gift can brighten up a child’s face and also take the stress from the parents – we all need to help each other.” Elaine Hutchings

Elaine said people should not underestimate the power of helping the appeal.

“The impact that these gifts have on families and children is unbelievable – so many people are very thankful. “Unfortunately, we cannot avoid the fact that the situation is deteriorating and more and more families are in need. “Not everyone will be able to donate as they now find themselves in a difficult position, but we will continue to do what we can.” Elaine Hutchings

For more details, visit the Helping Each Other Facebook page.