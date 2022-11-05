Lichfield City suffered disappointment on the road as they went down 3-0 at Stourport Swifts.

Two goals from Lee Chilton and one from Jack Watts were enough to ensure Ivor Green’s were unable to leapfrog their hosts in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Stourport enjoyed the brighter start and tested James Beeson in the City goal early on.

The hosts then missed a good chance to go in front with an effort wide before being denied by the crossbar.

But the Lichfield resistance was broken on 25 minutes when Chilton found the net to open the scoring.

Max Dixon sent a strike wide as City looked to find a way back into the game before Sam Walton headed off target.

The second half again saw Stourport threaten with an effort that struck the crossbar ten minutes after the restart.

Luke Keen tested home keeper John Bishop as City tried to kickstart their afternoon – but they were hit by a sucker punch when Chilton headed home his second of the game on 64 minutes.

Watts killed off any lingering Lichfield hopes as he made it 3-0 after a defensive error had gifted the opportunity to Stourport.

Things got worse for City late on as Ethan Muckley was shown a red card to send his side down to ten men.

Lichfield tried to rally once more, but Bishop produced a fine save to deny Kyle Patterson a consolation.