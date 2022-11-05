A free carol concert in Lichfield will highlight work taking place to help people with leprosy.

The event at Lichfield Cathedral at 7.30pm on 7th December will feature performances by Bold’z Brass and tenor Richard Lloyd Owen.

It is being hosted by The Leprosy Mission. CEO Peter Waddup said:

“This will be a wonderful time for us to celebrate the hope of Christmas together and to hear more about the hope being provided for people affected by leprosy. “Free mince pies, tea and coffee will be served at the end of the evening.” Peter Waddup, The Leprosy Mission

For more details email post@tlmew.org.uk.