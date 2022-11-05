People in Lichfield and Burntwood who keep birds and poultry are being asked to keep them indoors to limit the spread of bird flu.

The mandatory measures introduced by the UK’s chief veterinary officer make it a legal requirement to keep such animals inside from 7th November.

The rules apply to anyone keeping birds, from commercial farmers to those keeping a few hens in a garden.

The restrictions follow a rising number of cases of avian flu in the country.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for the Trading Standards animal health service at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are seeing an increase in the number of confirmed cases of avian flu across the country which is why these additional restrictions have been introduced. “It’s vital that people who keep birds and poultry now keep them housed. This helps reduce the spreading of the disease by wild birds. “Maintaining good biosecurity measures is also essential and includes measures like the use of an approved disinfectant on footwear when entering in or out of a poultry shed and limiting access. “Following the rules will help reduce the spread of the disease and help protect our bird population.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Full details of steps bird and poultry keepers can take are available at www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu.