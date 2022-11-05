Lichfield City could climb as high as second in the table if they pick up a win at Stourport Swifts.

Ivor Green’s men currently lie fifth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, one of six clubs between second and seventh who are separated by just two points.

Among them are City’s hosts, who lie a point and a place higher in the table.

Lichfield go into the game with two wins from their last two league outings and a midweek cup penalty shootout success against Wolverhampton Sporting.

Kick-off at Stourport today (5th November) is at 3pm.