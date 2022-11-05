Lichfield Foodbank says it will expand the service it offers to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The organisation currently offers a number of daytime collection points across the city.

But with the continuing challenges faced by residents due to rising bills, the foodbank says it is having to offer alternative slots.

“The cost of living crisis is badly affecting Lichfield residents, so to help we will be opening up an evening foodbank session for those who struggle to attend a day session due to other commitments.” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

The new slot will be 6pm to 8pm on Tuesdays from 8th November at Life Church in Netherstowe.

Full details of the Lichfield Foodbank sessions are available online.