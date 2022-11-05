A show home has opened at a new housing development in Elford.

The first five properties initially released on the Seven Acres Scheme off The Shrubbery have already sold.

The new Elan Homes development has now opened the Grosvenor bungalow show home for prospective buyers to visit.

Tracey Ball, Elan Homes’ regional sales director, said:

“With the level of enquiries we have had about Seven Acres, it comes of no surprise that the first release of homes sold off-plan almost straight away. “The wide variety of properties in what is a fantastic location has seen to it that many people are keen to make it their home. “We’ve now opened a bungalow show home, by appointment only, to help inspire buyers.” Tracey Ball, Elan Homes

The development will eventually feature 25 homes, including apartments and bungalows, as well as semi-detached and detached homes ranging from two to five-bedrooms. Prices on those properties currently available start at £210,000.

“We have had many early bird reservations on the remaining plots – the response has been overwhelming. “ Tracey Ball, Elan Homes

For more information visit www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/seven-acres.