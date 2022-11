A series of wreath-making workshops will be taking place in Lichfield in the run up to Christmas.

The sessions will take place at 10am and 2pm on 10th, 11th and 14th December at the Discovery Hub in Beacon Park.

A spokesperson said:

“Use a variety of locally-sourced greenery to create your very own Christmas wreath.”

Workshops are suitable for those aged 12 and over and cost £25 with all equipment provided.

To book, call 01543 308867.