Residents in an area of Lichfield have been receiving advice to help then avoid becoming victims of crime.

The Community Safety Partnership held the event at for people living Hallam Park estate.

Community Safety Officer Yvonne James, PCSO Andrew Lovatt and Christine Gillion of Lichfield Crime Prevention Panel were on hand to offer advice and reassurance.

Yvonne said:

“Partnership and collaboration is essential to combat neighbourhood crime. “At the event on the Hallam Park estate we were able to engage with many residents, hear their concerns and offer advice. “In addition to the other scheduled events more are planned, details of which will be announced soon.” Yvonne James

Other events planned include:

21st November at Clifton Campville Village Hall from 10am to 12noon

22nd November at Elford Village Hall from 9am to 12noon and at Streethay, near the primary school, from 1.30pm to 3pm

7th December at Tesco Extra in Lichfield from 10am to 12noon

8th December at Waitrose in Lichfield from 2pm to 4pm.