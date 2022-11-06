A rare portrait of a politician who served 200 years ago is to be sold at auction in Lichfield.

Few images of Sir Frederick Gustavus Fowke are known to exist.

The Freemason, baronet and politician enjoyed close connections with the Royal Court before his death aged 74 in 1856.

The unsigned oil painting depicts him in his later years wearing full masonic regalia, with a white glove on one hand and the other resting on a gavel.

The artwork is expected to fetch between £1,500 and £1,800 when it goes under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 15th November.

Senior value Sarah Williams said:

“The painting is in need of some restoration but it remains a commanding portrait of an important figure in 19th century Freemasonry, both in Leicestershire and the wider area. “An earlier portrait of the sitter from the 1820s by an unknown artist is held at the Museum of Freemasonry in London. “The 1820s portrait is said to be a copy of the original in Freemasons Hall, Leicester. “Some three decades apart, the older Sir Frederick is clearly recognisable from his portrait as a younger man – warmth, humour and kindness can be seen in his eyes.” Sarah Williams

Born in 1782, Sir Frederick’s grandfather was Lieutenant-General Thomas Fowke, governor of Gibraltar, and his father was Lieutenant-General Sir Thomas Fowke, groom of the bedchamber to Frederick, Duke of Cumberland – the brother of George III.

It was that association which led Sir Thomas to name his first son in the honour of his royal patron.

Sir Frederick became “an active and zealous politician” whose views were liberalised by “time and experience”, according to obituary published in the Leicester Chronicle in 1856.

For more details on the portrait and other items in the sale, visit the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.