Police have launched an appeal for information after cash was taken in a distraction burglary in Little Aston.

The incident happened on Rosemary Hill Road at 11.30am on Friday (4th November).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two men approached a man in his 80s at his address. While one of the two male offenders spoke to the victim, the other male offender damaged the passenger window of a blue BMW and stole a large quantity of cash. “The victim was not injured and both offenders then left the scene in a black Peugeot. “Both men are described as white, with one of them being of a large build, and was seen wearing a light green waterproof coat. The other man was described as being of a slim build and seen wearing a grey tracksuit. “Officers are currently reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the incident and conducting house-to-house inquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 286 of 4th November.