People are being given the chance to learn more about the benefits of Buddhist meditation at sessions in Lichfield.

The new weekly drop-in classes will start on Thursdays from 10th November at Curborough Community Centre.

Kelsang Dema, a Buddhist nun who lives at Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centres ill be leading the sessions from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

“These classes will enable people to relax and let go of stress and worry and develop positive, peaceful minds. “The classes include guided meditations and a talk giving practical advice on how to keep our mind peaceful during our busy daily life. There is the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the class over refreshments. Seating is on chairs and the classes are suitable for beginners and those with experience of meditation.” Kelsang Dema

Classes cost £6. Full details are available online.