Train services will continue to be disrupted despite strike action being suspended, an operator has said.

Unions halted plans to walk out over the weekend and today (7th November).

But West Midlands Railway said the lateness of the announcement on Friday means a limited timetable will still be in operation.

“I welcome the news that the industrial action has been suspended. The announcement came late on Friday which was unfortunately too late to reinstate a full service on Saturday (5 November) and today.

“Due to planning processes being complex, we are not able to simply switch back to an original weekday plan on Monday.

“West Midlands Railway and Network Rail colleagues have worked over the weekend to enable us to reinstate four additional services tomorrow.

“Updates to the level of service we can operate on Wednesday will be added to the website as soon as they are available.”

The news means the Cross City Line will see just two trains an hour operating from Lichfield – with services due to end at 7pm.

West Midlands Railway said they were working to see if a full timetable could be reintroduced on Wednesday, which was originally also one of the strike days.

For more information on services running visit www.wmr.uk/industrialaction.