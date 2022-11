Community drop-in events in Whittington will give people the chance to discuss the impact of road closures, tree felling and disruption from HS2.

One event takes place at Darnford moors Golf Club from 4.15pm to 6.30pm on 14th November, while a second will be held at Whittington Village Hall from 4pm to 6pm on 22nd November.

Residents will be able to find out more about the high speed rail project and have questions answered.